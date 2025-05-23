Gloria! Warwick & Kenilworth Choral Society in concert with Cubbington Silver Band
Music for Chorus and Brass, including works by Ethel Smyth, John Ireland, George Lloyd, and a Last Night of the Proms finale.’
Alex Silverman, conductor; accompanied by Colin Druce, organ, and the Cubbington Silver Band, leader: Kieron Howe.
Saturday, 28th June, 7.30pm, Holy Trinity Church, Leamington Spa CV32 5RG.
Tickets £15 (£5 students and under-18s) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wkcs, on the door, Presto Music, Kenilworth Books, and Warwick Books.