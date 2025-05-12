Go for a walk and help raise vital funds for hospice

Walk for Myton, which is set to take place on September 14, is a sponsored event that starts and ends at Warwick Myton Hospice.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can choose between three different routes, a casual three-mile stroll, a more challenging six-mile walk or a half marathon distance of 13.1 miles if you’re really looking to push yourself. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the Warwickshire countryside with family, friends and your four-legged companions, whilst raising vital funds for a great local cause.

After you have completed your chosen route, you are invited to relax in the beautiful grounds of Warwick Myton Hospice where they will be offering a range of entertainment. From 11am, enjoy the performances in their garden, cool off with an ice cream, enjoy some tasty food at the BBQ, and treat yourself to a well-deserved drink or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk for Myton costs just £8 for adults and £4 for children – everyone who takes part will receive an exclusive medal. With your help The Myton Hospices is hoping to raise £45,000 in sponsorship from this event, which could fund a Hospice Inpatient Bed for three months. With your support, the charity can help more people when they need them most, now and in the future.

The launch of Walk for Myton, in aid of Myton Hospices

Natalie Walker, events and campaigns manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We’re so excited to welcome everyone to Warwick Myton Hospice for this special event. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together, remember loved ones and make a real difference.

"We can’t wait to spend the day with you all, walking together in support of Myton’s vital work. This year, we have to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 it costs to continue providing our services free of charge to our patients and their loved ones. Taking part in Walk for Myton will ensure we can care for more people living with life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

You can find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/Walk