Goliath treat as luxury train goes back 100 years

Heritage lovers will have the opportunity to indulge in a double dose of railway nostalgia when one of the world’s most luxurious train sets out from the Midlands this month.

For the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle – once part of the iconic Orient Express group – is linking up with the Dartmouth Steam Railway in Devon.

And once there, champagne-sipping passengers will be able to take another trip on a train pulled by a 100-year-old steam locomotive called Goliath.

The former Great Western Region tank engine is just one of the fleet of vintage locos which run on the picturesque route alongside the coast between Dartmouth and the seaside resort of Paignton.

Making tracks ... tank engine Goliath hauls a train on the Dartmouth Steam Railway

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “This is a wonderful trip for railway lovers – a real trip back in time to the glory days of train travel.

“But passengers don’t have to spend the day on more rail travel. They can choose instead to spend the afternoon exploring Paignton or Torquay.”

A red carpet will be laid across the platform at Birmingham International Station before passengers board the Northern Belle at 8.20am on Tuesday, August 20.

More passengers will be picked up at Cheltenham (9.35am) and Gloucester (10am).

They will all be greeted with a glass of champagne before tucking into a three-course brunch during the journey to the West Country.

Then in the evening a gourmet six-course dinner with more champagne, wine and port will be served during the journey home.

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme.

It even has its onboard musicians to serenade passengers while a conjuror wanders through the carriages to add an extra touch iof magic to the occasion.

The Northern Belle will be back in Birmingham in October for a steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line, and there will be a slap-up Christmas Lunch trip from Birmingham, Cheltenham and Gloucester in December.

For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk