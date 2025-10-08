Grandson’s dance tribute to raise funds for The Royal British Legion, in memory of much-loved Kenilworth man

By Liam Sawyer
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 11:33 BST
Ken & Dot Sawyer of Kenilworthplaceholder image
Ken & Dot Sawyer of Kenilworth
In a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather, Liam Sawyer is stepping up to raise funds for The Royal British Legion, the charity that helped care for beloved Kenilworth resident and Navy veteran Ken Sawyer in his final years.

Ken Sawyer, who passed away in September 2021 at the age of 93, was a cherished figure in the community and a proud ex-serviceman. His grandson Liam, who helped care for Ken alongside support from The Royal British Legion, is now determined to give back to the organisation that stood by their family.

Ken and Dot throughout their married life raised thousands for Warwickshire Air Ambulance and the Royal British Legion.

To honour Ken’s memory, Liam is hosting a charity dance event titled “Dance for Ken” on Friday, 7th November at The Massey Ferguson Social Club, Broad Lane, Coventry CV5 7NL. Doors open at 7:30 PM.

"Dance For Ken" Posterplaceholder image
"Dance For Ken" Poster

The evening promises a lively mix of Sequence, Ballroom, Latin, and even a splash of Disco, with live music performed by the energetic Big Little Ashby Band.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person, with a special couples ticket available for £15. All proceeds will go directly to The Royal British Legion to support veterans and their families.

Ken is survived by his wife Dot, who celebrated her 99th birthday last February—a milestone that adds even more meaning to this tribute.

To book tickets or learn more, contact Liam Sawyer directly at 07743 268406.

This event is not just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of life, service and a tribute.

