Grief Walk and Talk - 24th March - Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa

The purpose of the walk is to create a safe and welcoming space for individuals to openly discuss their experiences with grief and loss.

The Benefits of Walking and TalkingWalking and talking helps connect what's going on in your brain with moving your body. Tuning in to the mind-body connection can help to recognize and feel your feelings. Research shows that it can be less stressful to talk to someone when you're walking side by side, with minimal eye contact, than conversing face to face.

Whilst grief is a personal and unique journey for everyone it can often be isolating. The aim of this walk is to help reduce isolation and bring people together that would benefit from being with a group of people that appreciate their experience.