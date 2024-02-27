Register
Grief Walk and Talk - 24th March - Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa

Following the success of our first Grief Walk and Talk during National Grief Awarenessweek in December 2023, I will be hosting a further walk on Sunday 24th March at10.30am at Newbold Comyn in Leamington Spa.
By Clare SpiersContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT
The purpose of the walk is to create a safe and welcoming space for individuals to openly discuss their experiences with grief and loss.

The Benefits of Walking and TalkingWalking and talking helps connect what's going on in your brain with moving your body. Tuning in to the mind-body connection can help to recognize and feel your feelings. Research shows that it can be less stressful to talk to someone when you're walking side by side, with minimal eye contact, than conversing face to face.

Whilst grief is a personal and unique journey for everyone it can often be isolating. The aim of this walk is to help reduce isolation and bring people together that would benefit from being with a group of people that appreciate their experience.

It is a free event for anyone that thinks they will benefit.