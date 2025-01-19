Grief Walk & Talk - Last Sunday of every month - Leamington
We meet on the last Sunday of every month outside Newbold Comyn Arms, Leamington Spa where we take an easy walk for about 1 hour and then go for a drink. If you or anyone else would benefit from joining, please come along.
"This is one place I can come where I don't have to pretend to be ok"
"I wasn't sure about being around other people that are grieving but it has really helped me to spend time with others that understand."
These are just some of the comments from those that have attended these walks.
If you, or someone you know would benefit from attending these walks, you will be very welcome!