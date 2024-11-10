Grief Walk & Talk - National Grief Awareness Week
Grief is a personal and unique journey for everyone. The aim of this walk is to bring people together, creating a safe and welcoming space for individuals to openly discuss their experiences with grief and loss with others that appreciate their experience. Encouraging empathy, compassion, and support for those who are grieving, emphasizing that grief is a universal part of the human experience.
Free to join; grief can be lonely and these walks are an opportunity to meet new people with no pressure to hide how you are feeling.
The walk is open to everyone that would benefit from joining.
You can come along to this one and if you want to come to future walks they take place on the last Sunday or each month.