Griffin’s Auctioneers to sell large Corgi collection on 19th March 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 250 Lots will be offered for sale, with original boxed Corgis from 1956 to 1973, from spun hubs to Whizzwheels including rarer examples. Most are offered as individual Lots, with auction estimates starting at £30-£50 each.

Lots include

Lot 259 - Corgi Lotus Racing Team No. GS37 featuring Lotus Climax Formula 1 race car No. 155 and Lotus Elan sports car in Team Lotus green and yellow.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corgi Aston Martin DB4 - Lot 175 in the Griffin's Toy Auction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lot 301 - Corgi Ford Mustang Mach 1 James Bond 007 film Diamonds Are Forever No. 391, is one of the rarest Corgi James Bond models being issued for 1972 year only.

Lot 328 - The Great Book of Corgi 1956-1983 496-page hardback by the late Marcel R Van Kleemput, Corgi’s Chief Designer. We offer a first issue example complete with limited edition certificate no. 2459 of 4000, Corgi Routemaster Bus and red Pocketbook.

The Toy auction features over 500 Lots and includes Model Railways, Warhammer, Diecast Models, Sindy dolls and accessories, Atari games console and so much more. Viewing the Lots in the sale will be available from 10am - 5pm on Friday 15th March and Monday 18th March from 10am - 5pm, at Griffin's Auctioneers showroom, which is located at Unit C2, Harris Road, Warwick, CV34 5JU. In-house bidding is welcome on the day.