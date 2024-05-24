Guide dog puppies set to take over Whitnash café next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four-legged recruits from charity Guide Dogs will be taking over Blenz café in Whitnash next weekend.

Dogs, staff and volunteers from the sight loss organisation will be at the café on Sunday 2nd June, from 10.30am until 1pm.

They will be running puppy training demonstrations and there will be a chance to learn more about becoming a volunteer Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs.

‘Puppy Raisers’ are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Guide dog puppy Sarah inside Blenz cafe

The role involves look after a puppy for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training, with all costs covered.

Vicki Johnson, local Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re looking forward to being at Blenz café in Whitnash next weekend, with some of our four-legged recruits and their volunteer Puppy Raisers.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone who wants to learn more about Guide Dogs and how you can volunteer for us.

“We’d also like to say a big thank you to everyone at Blenz for hosting us and giving us this fantastic opportunity.”

Guide dog puppy Sarah outside Blenz cafe

Charlotte Price, Blenz café owner, said: “Thank you to Guide Dogs for choosing us to host this lovely event.

“Blenz is an extremely dog friendly café and, as a dog lover myself, we can’t wait to welcome Guide Dogs along for a fun, informative day for all of the community.

“We love this charity and are honoured that we can team up with them to bring this event together.”