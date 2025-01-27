Hatton announces exciting new half-term event with family-friendly pricing

Professor Zoobee

In response to the ongoing challenges families face during the cost-of-living crisis, Hatton Adventure World is delighted to announce a restructured pricing system to make its premium family day out more affordable. This February Half-Term, families can enjoy a magical experience at the brand-new Professor Zoobee’s Magic Academy from 15 – 23 February, with tickets starting from just £11.50 per person when booked online.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Adventure World, said “We understand how tough things are for families right now. That’s why we’ve restructured our pricing to ensure everyone has the chance to enjoy a fantastic day out without breaking the bank. By introducing our new group ticket savings and early bird offers, we hope to provide a magical experience that families can look forward to, even in challenging times. A day out at Hatton isn’t just a day out; it’s a chance to create magical memories filled with fun and laughter as well”.

There is a whole host of animals indoors at this time of year, so visitors don’t have to worry about the weather. Guinea pig handling in Guinea pig village, snakes & lizard handling in the Scales & Tails and a whole array of lambs & piglets in farmyard favorites and all under cover! And then there is super slide mania one of the midlands biggest indoor soft play centers. Outdoors the action continues with falconry displays, mini funfair rides, giant helter-skelter and family games, with plenty of space and bags of fresh country air.

This half term Hatton Adventure World’s great indoor offer is boosted with Zoobee’s Magic Academy packed with spellbinding fun for the whole family as Zoobee shares his journey as a young wizard in training. Highlights will include Magic Arts & Crafts where children can decorate their own wand, Magic Academy workshops will enable children to learn spells and perform magic, plus Family Magic Shows!

The all-inclusive price at Hatton ensures a carefree day out on the 100-acre site with loads of shows and activities, one of the largest indoor play areas in the Midlands and a 20-unit shopping village next door. Hatton Adventure World is opens from 10am to 5.00pm. For more information, please visit the website at https://adventure.hattonworld.com/