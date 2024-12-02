Hatton Country World delivers a magical Christmas for families from Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity!

families from Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

Hatton Country World delivered a magical Christmas to 10 families supported by Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity on 30 November.

The group of 50, consisting of children, their families and the marvellous Roald Dahl Nurses were treated to a day out at the popular family attraction. The children visited Father Christmas in his Grotto and experienced the magical Enchanted Christmas Kingdom.

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity establishes specialist nurses to care for children living with some of the most serious and complex health conditions across the UK. The dedication and expertise of Roald Dahl Nurses reduce A&E visits, hospital admissions and consultant appointments, co-ordinating care and providing a vital lifeline to the whole family.

The highly successful ‘Enchanted Christmas Kingdom’ returned for a third year every weekend from 30 November when Hatton is transformed into a Winter Wonderland. Last year's event received rave reviews, and this year promises to be even better. Activities include the 3D Glowing Forest, where both adults and children immerse themselves in a magical world of lights and festive figures, an interactive North Pole postal station for sending letters to Father Christmas, visiting Father Christmas in his cosy Grotto, Mr. Holly's Magic show, gingerbread decorating with Mother Christmas, reindeer food making, and Father Christmas’s secret toy shop.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World said, “We were delighted to offer these families a magical Christmas and a celebration like no other at Hatton this year. Roald Dahl Nurses provide vital specialist care for children and families living with serious illnesses. We hope the children created cherished memories with their families and loved ones. We ensured we pulled out all the stops to ensure they had an unforgettable experience!”

For more information, ticket bookings, and updates about Christmas at Hatton please visit the website at www.hattonworld.com