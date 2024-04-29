Hatton to host popular ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ this May half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The primeval beasts will be brought back to life using state-of-the-art animatronics, puppetry and SFX. The event will feature Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs including the terrifying Tyrannosaurus Rex, ferocious Raptors and this year, the NEW Dino ‘Geo the Giganotosaurus’. Children can pet baby dinosaurs as well as learning how to tame them with the Dino Rangers interactive, hilarious, and educational shows plus dinosaur activities, meet & greets and the chance to explore in the Dino Dig to see what bones can be discovered.

In case of rain and to give visitors more confidence in booking early, Hatton has now introduced a rainy-day guarantee. This entitles all tickets pre-booked 48 hours before the visit, a free return visit if it rains for more than 1 hour during the time of their visit. An Early Dino discount is also available from 22 April – 5 May with up to 20 per cent off tickets using code EARLYHAW1.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “Our ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ is a phenomenal day out for the entire family. We know that keeping little ones entertained during the holidays can be hard work and expensive; at Dinosaurs Alive, we have worked hard to bring visitors a fun-filled, educational day out at a price that’s accessible to all. We have also launched our rainy-day ticket guarantee as we know how unpredictable the weather can be."

Older children can also enjoy three outdoor Laser Combat challenges; Death Match, Domination and Capture the Flag! There are also family shows featuring magic and puppetry each day. Visitors can feed farm animals, handle exotic creatures such as snakes and lizards in Scales and Tails, watch Falconry Displays and cheer on the famous Sheep Grand National. Plus, there is the Tractor Safari Rides, Funfair & Bouncy Castles, and the giant indoor soft play area ‘Snorty’s Superslide Mania’!