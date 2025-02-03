Have you been meaning to make a Will but keep finding a reason to put it off? Then why not take advantage of The Myton Hospice’s Make a Will Week

By Laura Dadson
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 11:32 BST
The Myton Hospices - (L-R) Kate and Gary Perkinsplaceholder image
The Myton Hospices - (L-R) Kate and Gary Perkins
Have you been too busy to write your Will? The Myton Hospice’s Make a Will Week, taking place between 3rd – 7th March 2025, is the perfect opportunity to get your affairs in order whilst supporting your local hospice. Solicitors in the community are generously donating their time and expertise to help you write or update your Will, in exchange for a donation to Myton.

We spend our lives working to provide for ourselves and our loved ones. You may have a house or flat, shares, savings, investments, as well as your personal and digital possessions. All of these assets are your ‘estate’. Making a Will ensures that when you die, your estate is shared according to your wishes. Everyone should have a Will, but it is even more important if you have children, your own property or business, or have savings, investments or insurance policies.

During Make a Will Week, a number of reputable local solicitors will be giving their time free of charge to write or update basic Wills for Myton supporters, in return for a donation to The Myton Hospices. Did you know it can cost anywhere between £120 to £250 to write a single Will, and even more for a mirror Will? There is no minimum donation to write your Will with one of Myton’s partners, but they do hope you will consider the fees above when making your donation.

Kate and Gary Perkins, who took part in a previous Make a Will Week, said:

"Having witnessed first-hand the incredible difference The Myton Hospices makes to families during difficult times, both through volunteering and knowing people who have benefitted from their care, choosing them for Make a Will Week was an easy decision. It was simple and straightforward, and knowing that making our Wills would directly support such a worthwhile cause made the process even more meaningful."

Find out more about Make a Will Week and discover your local participating solicitors online at www.mytonhospice.org/MAWW

