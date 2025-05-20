Have Your Say: New Healthy Eating Survey launched ahead of The Countryside Kitchen classroom opening

A new consumer survey has been launched by No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC ahead of the highly anticipated launch of The Countryside Kitchen Classroom this summer.

The survey is designed to better understand the real-life barriers families face when it comes to accessing and preparing healthy food.

The Countryside Kitchen – based on a working farm just outside Rugby – will offer hands-on, immersive field to fork workshops themed around ‘Grow, Cook, Eat, Discover!’. With a focus on improving mental and physical wellbeing, supporting food security and sustainability, and reconnecting people with where their food comes from, the project is already attracting national attention.

The survey, developed in partnership with Grounded Research, is available online and only takes a few minutes to complete:

Founder of No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, Milly Fyfe, is urging families, individuals, and community groups to take part:

“It would be incredible to have as many completed surveys as possible by the beginning of June. Please do share it with your friends and networks so we are able to get a better picture of barriers to healthy eating. Your voice really can shape the future of this project and help us make a difference where it's needed most.”

Clare Otridge, from Grounded Research, shared her support for the project, saying:

“Supporting projects that are so aligned with improving access to food and farming for families is a privilege for our research team. We are excited to see the outcomes of this research and how it will support Milly, No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC and The Countryside Kitchen in their next phase.”

The findings from the survey will be used to shape upcoming workshops, events, and educational resources that will be made available both locally and online.