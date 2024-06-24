Haywood Lodge gear up for Kid’s Car Boot Sale run by local children
For a £5 donation on Sunday 30th June from 9:30, children can set up their own stall at the care home, where all are invited to come along, browse, and purchase some preloved toys.
The Home Manager at Haywood Lodge, Georgia Cooney, said,
‘Children grow out of their toys so quickly, and with the rising cost of living, it can become difficult for families to afford new toys.
‘Our Kid’s Car Boot Sale is a fantastic way for local children to put their old toys to good use, learn more about being responsible with money, and recycling and reusing instead of buying new things.’
91-year-old Haywood Lodge resident Ann Simcox added, ‘I haven’t been to a car boot sale in such a long time, so I’m looking forward to having a look at all the toys on sale! I think this is a great way for families to pass along their clothes and brick-a-brack.’
The Haywood Lodge kitchen team will also provide homemade refreshments to all car booters.
To find out more about reserving a stall at Haywood Lodge’s Children’s Car Boot Sale, please call 01527 911 005 or email [email protected].
Haywood Lodge is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Ideal Carehomes were named the winners of the Large Residential Care category in the LaingBuisson Awards 2022, and a Top 20 Care Home Group for the fourth time by carehome.co.uk.
