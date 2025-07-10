Heat Week is coming to Leamington

Fused glass bowl by Evelyn Baxter

Get ready, art enthusiasts and community members! Heat Week, a vibrant celebration of crafts created with heat, is set to ignite Leamington Spa from Tuesday, July 15, to Sunday, July 20, 2025. This exciting event will take place at the LSA Art Room and Springboard Studios, Lower Mall, Royal Priors, Leamington Spa.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the week, visitors will have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of crafts made using heat. You can engage directly with talented artists and witness daily demonstrations across various techniques, including ceramics, jewellery, stained glass, and more.

Organiser Sue Bent says: "Heat Week is a wonderful opportunity to bring together our community and celebrate the incredible artistry that can be created with heat. I believe in the power of craft to connect people, and this event provides a platform for artists to share their passion and creativity with the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event showcases the diverse array of highly skilled local artists who are members of Leamington Studio Artists: each bringing their unique vision and expertise. Attendees can look forward to seeing firsthand the intricate processes involved in transforming raw materials with heat. Expect to see demonstrations of techniques like grinding and firing transparent enamel used in jewellery making, and the art of handbuilding vases in clay, among many other fascinating processes.

Hand built textured flower vase by Ginte Zacharini

Whether you're a seasoned art enthusiast, an aspiring artist, or simply curious about the creative process, Heat Week offers something for everyone. Don't miss this chance to learn from, engage with, and be inspired by the incredible talent within our community!