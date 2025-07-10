Heat Week is coming to Leamington
Throughout the week, visitors will have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of crafts made using heat. You can engage directly with talented artists and witness daily demonstrations across various techniques, including ceramics, jewellery, stained glass, and more.
Organiser Sue Bent says: "Heat Week is a wonderful opportunity to bring together our community and celebrate the incredible artistry that can be created with heat. I believe in the power of craft to connect people, and this event provides a platform for artists to share their passion and creativity with the public.”
The event showcases the diverse array of highly skilled local artists who are members of Leamington Studio Artists: each bringing their unique vision and expertise. Attendees can look forward to seeing firsthand the intricate processes involved in transforming raw materials with heat. Expect to see demonstrations of techniques like grinding and firing transparent enamel used in jewellery making, and the art of handbuilding vases in clay, among many other fascinating processes.
Whether you're a seasoned art enthusiast, an aspiring artist, or simply curious about the creative process, Heat Week offers something for everyone. Don't miss this chance to learn from, engage with, and be inspired by the incredible talent within our community!