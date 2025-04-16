High-flying fun as agricultural show in Warwickshire confirms main attractions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to a leading agricultural show will be head over heels for one of the high-octane attractions lined up for this year’s event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norfolk-based Bolddog Action Sports are sending a Freestyle Motocross Team to the Kenilworth Show as part of the event’s action-packed main ring schedule.

The team will wow crowds with a carefully choreographed sequence of exhilarating stunts that is sure to leave onlookers in a spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The riders will, however, struggle to hit the same heights as a chinook that is expected to fly over and land at the site.

Motocross stunt riders will provide thrills and spills at this year’s Kenilworth Show.

The main ring at this year’s show, which will take place just off Stoneleigh Road, on the Stoneleigh Park estate, on Saturday, May 31, will feature a colourful cavalcade of classic cars as well as modern and vintage machinery.

The Quorn Hunt Pony Club has also been confirmed for the main ring alongside a demonstration from CJ’s Birds of Prey, canine drills from Nuneaton Dog Training, a dog show and a host of livestock parades and competitions.

Charlie Weetman, Director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “The motocross stunt team is set to deliver an extraordinary spectacle that will thrill motorsport fans and enthusiasts alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, they are just one highlight in an impressive line-up of main ring attractions that promises to offer something for everyone. And we might still have one or two surprises up our sleeves!

“We will obviously have a lot of events and activities that spotlight and celebrate farming life, but we also plan to have plenty for people to do that isn’t necessarily related to agriculture.”

Beyond the main ring, over 120 trade stands will be set up displaying a range of arts, crafts, jewellery, homeware, food and drink.

Bouncy castles, traditional fair stalls and other attractions will ensure kids of all ages are entertained at the ever-popular show, which is organised by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS) and has been running since 1947.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Young Farmers Club will have a dedicated area, home to a series of livestock and crop competitions, showcasing their skills and passion for farming.

Families can bring along well-behaved dogs and even enter them into the dog show, adding to the inclusive and family-friendly atmosphere of the show!

Tickets are available now ( Visit here for tickets), with free entry for under 12s.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities for the show can email [email protected] or visit www.kenilworthshow.co.uk for more details.