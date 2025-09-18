High School Musical comes to The Benn Hall

RARE Productions, a renowned name in the world of youth theatre, is coming to Rugby with High School Musical

Event Details:

Thursday, November 13 – 7.30pm

Friday, November 14 – 7.30pm

High School Musical performances at The Benn Hall 13th-15th November 2025

Saturday, November 15 – 2pm & 6.30pm

Show Synopsis:

It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations, and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock Troy discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical, led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Tickets on sale now

RARE Productions:

RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques. See www.rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.