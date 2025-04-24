Historic Coventry venue home to 700 years of celebrations to host wedding open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Couples planning their special day are being invited to explore one of Coventry’s most unique wedding venues – tucked away in the city’s historic heart.

St Mary’s Guildhall, once a seat of civic power and a host to royalty including Mary Queen of Scots and King Henry VI, will open its doors for a Wedding Open Day on Saturday 26 April from 12pm until 3pm, with visitors able to tour the venue’s characterful rooms which cater to grand and intimate celebrations and pick the brains of wedding experts.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet No Ordinary Hospitality’s wedding experts – the same team behind Coombe Abbey Hotel – as well as view dressed ceremony and reception spaces, and enjoy complimentary bubbles and canapés as they explore the 700-year-old guildhall.

Guests will also be entered into a prize draw to win Afternoon Tea for up to 10 people at Tales of Tea.

Hannah Fuller, wedding co-ordinator at No Ordinary Hospitality, said: “St Mary’s Guildhall offers an extraordinary blend of history, beauty and flexibility, right in the heart of Coventry.

“Whether you’re planning a small winter ceremony or a large summer celebration, our Wedding Open Day is the perfect opportunity to see how this unique space can be tailored to your vision, and we can’t wait to welcome people to hear their plans for the big day.

“Our expert team, which also organises weddings at Coombe Abbey Hotel, will be on hand to talk to visitors about the wide variety of features and flexible options which make the guildhall an incredibly special place for life’s big occasions.”

Situated in the city’s Cathedral Quarter, the Grade I-listed building boasts carefully restored interiors, including soaring medieval arches, intricate stained-glass windows, and ancient stone walls, which offer a unique setting for couples looking for an elegant, atmospheric wedding.

Civil ceremonies can be held on-site in a range of historic rooms, each with its own character and capacity.

The Great Hall, one of the most impressive surviving medieval halls in the country, offers a spectacular space for large ceremonies and wedding breakfasts.

The Muniment Room provides a stylish and historic backdrop for smaller ceremonies or drinks receptions, while the Undercroft – the site of one of the country’s finest medieval kitchens - can be used for evening dining or more relaxed celebrations.

The adjoining Tales of Tea restaurant also offers an intimate setting for those planning a more informal event.

A variety of packages are available, with prices starting at £80 per person, including exclusive venue hire, drinks, and a two-course hot and cold buffet. The Signature package begins at £105 per person and includes arrival drinks, a four-course set menu, an evening buffet, half a bottle of wine per guest, and a night in a Grand feature bedroom at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Seasonal packages for winter weddings are also available, which combine candlelit ceremonies with buffet dining in the Undercroft, offering a memorable experience in the winter months.

The event is free to attend. Couples can register their interest online at www.stmarysguildhall.co.uk