Historic venue holds celebration of Ukrainian culture for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Mary’s Guildhall is hosting A Celebration of Ukrainian Culture which will involve singing, traditional dancing, showcasing different traditional costumes and a presentation about Ukrainian embroidery.

A special evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture is being held at one of Coventry’s most historic venues for the first time.

The Organisation of Ukrainian Women in Coventry, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, has organised A Celebration of Ukrainian Culture at St Mary’s Guildhall in Bayley Lane in Coventry city centre on Friday, May 24 at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vyshyvanka Day is celebrated throughout the world on May 16 when Ukrainians traditionally wear specially created embroidered shirts.

Ukrainian women wearing their embroidered clothes

The event at St Mary’s Guildhall will involve Ukrainians living in Coventry showcasing their traditional embroidery of towels, tablecloths, shirts, dresses, pillowcases, jackets and other items that play an important role in Ukrainian culture and traditions.

This will be followed by Ukrainian singing, traditional dancing, showcasing different traditional costumes and a brief presentation of interesting facts about Ukrainian embroidery.

Iryna King, the head of The Organisation of Ukrainian Women in Coventry said this was a perfect opportunity to pass on Ukrainian traditions and folklore to the next generation as well as highlight their embroidery to the wider community in Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The first generation of Ukrainians came and settled in the UK after World War II and there have been further families arrive following the Russian invasion of our country.

“Throughout our history, embroidery has been symbolically linked to our national identity and unity.

“The patterns on the clothes represent special written symbols and interestingly, embroiderers are only women and they do not copy other people’s patterns.

“All of the work is individual in colours, lines and every unique object is coded by each woman for good fortune for her family, her loved one and herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really looking forward to displaying our national costumes and traditional embroidery at St Mary’s Guildhall because Vyshyvanka is a colloquial name for an embroidered shirt and it is the pride of every Ukrainian.

“This is the first time we will have held this event at St Mary’s Guildhall and there will be four generations of different families coming along with their embroidery to pass on their traditions.”

Abi Moore, heritage and venue manager of St Mary's Guildhall, which is operated by No Ordinary Hospitality, said the display of handmade embroidery emphasised its importance to Ukrainian culture and traditions.

She said: “Embroidery is an important part of Ukrainian history and The Organisation of Ukrainian Women in Coventry want more young people to join in this special evening to be inspired to learn a new skill and decorate clothes which help reflect their culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members of different communities from throughout the area are invited to come along to see for themselves these fantastic embroidered items.

“Our historic venue will provide the perfect backdrop to the traditional singing and dancing and we hope as many people as possible will be able to come along and join in this memorable evening.”