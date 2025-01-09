History lovers invited to explore historic hidden gem in new tours showcasing stunning tapestry and stained glass windows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Midlands heritage attraction has unveiled a pair of tours to fascinate history lovers in 2025 – packed with 700 years of insights into Medieval and Victorian Britain.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Guildhall, the multi-award-winning 14th century venue in Coventry’s Cathedral Quarter, is inviting visitors to two fascinating deep-dives into the Grade I listed building and its incredible history.

On Saturday, January 12, the first of its “Winter Warmer Tours” will explore the remarkable story of the 500-year-old Coventry Tapestry, thought to be Britain’s oldest tapestry still in the original place it was created for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour will explore the significance and composition of the tapestry, which dates back to around 1505 and is the focus of an ongoing research project to continue uncovering the secrets behind its creation.

St Mary's Guildhall

The guildhall’s striking stained-glass windows will be in the spotlight on Saturday, January 19 at 11am and 2pm. The stunning glass in the Great Hall tells the stories of some of the kings, queens and merchants who played a role in St Mary’s past.

Each tour begins with a mulled cider in the medieval kitchen before expert guides lead guests through the guildhall’s grand halls and hidden corners, sharing captivating insights from its storied past.

These specialist tours plus new costume tours are also available to book throughout the year for groups of 10+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Moore, heritage and venue manager at St Mary’s Guildhall, said: “These tours are designed to offer unique and fascinating experiences to history lovers across the country this January.

“Each tour explores a significant aspect of St Mary’s Guildhall, with history that has been captured and rediscovered over the centuries.

“We are looking forward to shining a spotlight on these areas to new visitors and returning guests alike who want to delve even further into the wide-ranging history preserved in our stunning venue.”

The winter warmer tours at St Mary’s Guildhall are kindly supported by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players. Funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund sustains ongoing events, activities, and capital investment at St. Mary’s Guildhall. Enhancing access to the venue and the renowned Coventry Tapestry.

For more information visit www.stmarysguildall.co.uk or for group bookings email [email protected]