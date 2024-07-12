Homecoming for Sky Blues fan singing music of Bond at Coventry Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sky Blues fan is set to perform the iconic music of Bond with a full symphony orchestra for a spectacular concert at Coventry Cathedral on 20 July.

Professional singer and lifelong Sky Blues fan Cara Dudgeon is one of the vocalists taking on some of the most famous songs of the spy genre from legends Shirley Bassey, Madonna, Adele, Sam Smith, Tina Turner and Paul McCartney.

The Music of Bond - presented by the Limelight Orchestra - will bring some of the most well known cinematic music to the cathedral for the first time on Saturday 20 July, with two concerts at 6pm and 8.15pm.

Cara said: “I have been a professional vocalist for many years, but I’ve been a Sky Blues fan my whole life! I’ve been a season ticket holder since we left Highfield Road, and try to make as many away games as possible.

Sky Blues Fan Cara Dudgeon to sing Music of Bond

“As a young girl, I was inspired by singers such as Barbra Streisand and Shirley Bassey. So to be performing the incredible and iconic music of Bond, at the beautiful cathedral we sing so passionately about at Cov matches, is my two favourite worlds colliding.

“I’ve been so very lucky that working as a singer has taken me all around the world, from Japan to Australia, to America, Europe and China, but with half of my family being in Coventry, this really feels like a homecoming. I cannot wait to share this special night with the city. PUSB!”

The full blown sound of a leading symphony orchestra performing the iconic music of Bond in Coventry Cathedral will be the perfect escape into the world of the silver screen’s most famous spy.

Goldfinger, From Russia with Love, Skyfall, Nobody Does It Better and Diamonds are Forever will be given the full orchestral treatment in the packed 75 minute programme along with high energy anthems from the Bond oeuvre.

Cara (left) at wembley for the FA Cup semi final

Impressive illuminations designed to showcase each number will add to the enjoyment of hearing familiar songs played live by the full string, brass, woodwind, percussion and electronic sections of the orchestra in this beautiful historical venue.

Limelight Musical Director Paul Murphy said: "This is the second Cathedral where we will be performing our special Bond programme. Our first concert in Durham was wonderful and we know the historical surroundings with the soaring acoustics make for the perfect setting for the full blown sound of our orchestra and stunning vocalists. We can’t wait to perform in Coventry, especially with our Sky Blues singer!”

First Concert: 6pm

Second Concert: 8:15pm

Sky Blues #PUSB

Tickets available from £20 plus booking fee. Concessions available for Blue Light holders. Book now at: www.tickettailor.com/events/thelimelightorchestra/1169839

5 star reviews for the Limelight Orchestra shows

“Absolutely epic night. Loved every minute of it. Great musicians and singers, wonderful venue and fabulous atmosphere. Couldn’t stop smiling!” *****

“I’ve seen them live and they were fabulous. Nothing beats watching live music, performed by extremely talented musicians. If you get the chance to see them do go, you won’t be disappointed.” *****