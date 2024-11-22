Horse and carriage rides, Santa Sleigh and Christmas Fun Day on the agenda to mark Small Business Saturday in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick’s independent businesses are set for the spotlight thanks to a festive-themed event to mark Small Business Saturday.

Visitors to the county town will be able to enjoy festive horse and carriage rides around the town, photos with Santa and his Sleigh, and a special Christmas Fun Day featuring 22 independent businesses selling a range of Christmas gifts and decorations. Not forgetting festive refreshments, children’s games, a tombola, face painter and more.

The event on 7th December has been organised to coincide with Small Business Saturday UK - a grassroots, non-commercial campaign which aims to highlight small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local'.

As the festive season gets underway, Warwick is the place to shop and visit thanks to its huge number of independent retailers from clothing shops to gift options, antiques, and more. Not to mention its great range of bars and restaurants as well as traditional pubs, along with a packed calendar of events and festive fun kicking off with the town’s Victorian Evening on 28th November.

A Christmas fun day organised by Warwick Town Council will showcase the town's businesses for Small Business Saturday.

Warwick Town Council, supported by Warwick Chamber of Trade, have organised the Christmas Fun Day at the town’s Court House to showcase Warwick’s independent businesses, attract people into the town centre and raise money for charity, with the event supporting local causes The Myton Hospice and Warwick’s Christmas Lights.

On the same day, there is also free parking in all of Warwick District Council car parks in Warwick to help encourage people to shop local on Small Business Saturday. The Christmas Fun Day also coincides with the fundraiser by the Myton Hospice, which will see ‘Santa and his Sleigh’ descend on Warwick’s Market Square, providing the perfect photo opportunity for families.

On top of that, Warwick Town Council has organised a horse and carriage to give festive rides around the town centre, with pick up and drop off points at both the Market Square and Court House.

George Palmer, Finance & Communications Officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “Small Business Saturday is a great initiative to remind people to shop local, and where better than Warwick, where we have so many fabulous small businesses. We wanted to go all out this year to showcase some of the great independents we have in the town and local area, so decided to host a Christmas Fun Day where 22 independent businesses will be selling a range of Christmas gifts and decorations. We’ll also have festive refreshments, Children’s games, tombola, face painter – so there’s lots of fun to be had!

“On top of this, we’ve organised a horse and carriage to take people on rides between the Court House and the Market Square, so they can tour the town and soak up the festive spirit while raising money for The Myton Hospice and our fabulous Christmas lights. Alongside this, Santa and his Sleigh will be on hand for photo opportunities in the Market Square, while CJ’s Events have also arranged for The Grinch and Naughty Elf to be there as part of their weekly market, so there’s plenty of fun for the whole family.

“This is all about encouraging people into the town centre, supporting as many independent businesses as possible, and raising money for great causes. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Warwick.”

The Christmas Fun Day at The Court House, which takes place from 10am to 4pm on 7th December, has been sponsored by Flying Pig Catering, while the horse and carriage will be provided by P&R Horsedrawn Carriage and has been sponsored by Switch Squid.