Houlton Youth Games returns with fun for all the family

As well as sports and games, families enjoyed light refreshments and there was be a quiet zone for cool-down time, along with other activities and entertainment, providing fun for all ages.

Aspiring athletes in Rugby put their best foot forward with the return of an annual youth games event.

Children took on sports and activities including obstacle courses, archery, tug of war and javelin at the Houlton Youth Games, which took place earlier this month.

The free event, organised by Houlton’s master developer Urban&Civic alongside Rugby Borough Council Play Rangers, and supported by Warwickshire Police,took place at Dollman Farm and aims to offer children aged four to 18 the chance to get involved in games and sports.

Activities included archery as well as other sports.

This was the second year the Houlton Youth Games took place, thanks to it proving a huge hit with the community.

Elly Hemus, Community Development Lead at Urban&Civic, said: “The Houlton Youth Games is a great way to get outdoors, try something new and enjoy a brilliant community day. Everyone had a great time again this year and a fantastic day was had by all."

The event came after the Houlton Family Fun Day, organised by Houlton’s Community Events Team in partnership with Urban&Civic, attracted more than 2,500 people earlier in the summer, with activities and entertainment including music, inflatables, food and drink vans, tours of emergency vehicles, face painting, stalls, activities, sports and more.

To find out more about events and activities at Houlton, visit https://my.houltonrugby.co.uk/whats-on/

