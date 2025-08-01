How Shakespeare Spun A Yarn new summer exhibition to open at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall

Family weaving activity

A new summer exhibition is opening at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall on Saturday 2 August (until Sunday 31 August) titled How Shakespeare Spun A Yarn.

The exhibition is being organised by the Stratford-upon-Avon Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. It will look at how textiles have shaped both our language and our world, through the enduring legacy of Shakespeare’s words.

How Shakespeare Spun A Yarnis a Family Friendly exhibition with hands on activities for everyone to take part in, including the chance to contribute your weaving skills to a cushion that is being made for the Master’s Chair. This iconic piece of furniture presides over the Schoolroom just as it would have done during young William Shakespeare’s day. There is also a weaving kit for younger visitors that can be purchased at the welcome desk (priced £2) or a kit to make a friendship bracelet that all visitors will enjoy (priced £3).

As well as spinning yarn, the exhibition will also spin some tales – in honour of Shakespeare as a master storyteller. On display will be exhibits that reference several of his plays, including Twelfth Night and As You Like It, with all the pieces linked through quotations from his work.

Shakespeare's Schoolroom & Guildhall

Lindsey Armstrong, General Manager of Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall, says, “We are delighted to host Stratford-upon-Avon Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyersexhibition this summer; it’s a wonderful, creative exploration of these crafts with lots of interactive elements that I know our visitors of all ages are going to have fun with.”

Also taking place across the summer are Tudor lessons with the Master, and in the Georgian Classroom there is dress-up, quill writing and Tudor games to discover.

How Shakespeare Spun A Yarn and all the interactive activities at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall are included within the entry price. Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall is open daily (11am to 5pm). Entry is Adults £13.50, Concessions £12, Children (5-16, under 5’s free) £8, Families (2 adults & 2 children) £32.50, Extra Child with family ticket £5. Tickets can be bought in advance here or on the day from the welcome desk. As well as being a Family Friendly attraction Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall is dog friendly meaning that well-behaved four legged friends can accompany their owners.

For further information on Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall visit shakespearesschoolroom.org