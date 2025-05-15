How to know what your baby is thinking before they can talk

How do we communicate with others, when we don’t speak the same language?

How do you ask for help or understand others? You may find that you turn to your hands- and express yourself using gestures or simple signs, maybe with some wonderfully exaggerated facial expressions and possibly a few good sound effects thrown in too! It’s the same with babies. How do we work out what they want before they can talk?

The answer is baby signing, and new classes have just been launched in Coventry & Kenilworth. Babies can use their hands to wave, clap and point at objects from around 4-6 months and through these new classes, parents and babies can learn a whole range of signs to discover what their baby wants to say!

When a baby then looks at or points at an object, we can tell them what it is and also show them the sign for it too. For example ‘drink’ is the iconic gesture of putting a cup up to our mouths and when we teach our babies these signs, we also show them, with their hands, exactly what to do. It doesn’t take them long to do it themselves and telling you that they’d like a drink when you didn’t actually realise that they were thirsty.

TinyTalk is a class dedicated to supporting families not just with communication to ease frustrations but also growth and development for babies and adults alike.

Although signing is fun to do with your baby, it’s also easy to forget that it’s so worthwhile. You’re enabling your baby to communicate their interests, needs and thoughts long before they can speak. Why let them wait until their words can be formed? Babies have so much that they want to say before they can actually talk. Using signs you’ll be empowering your baby and creates a really special bond between parent and child.

Multi award-winning TinyTalk, the first baby signing organisation to deliver baby signing classes across the UK, is now in its 23rd year, helping young families understand each other better and delivering classes to 7000 young families a week. With their much-loved mix of lively nursery rhymes, multi-sensory toys, instruments, books and playtime, plus with a special focus on easy-to-learn signs and the importance of understanding each other, it’s a lesson not to be missed! After the session, we have a social time where we have hot drinks and biscuits for our hard working families. It is a chance to chat to other new parents/grandparents and make long lasting friendships, for you and your babies!

As Becky Squire, the new TinyTalk teacher in Coventry, Hinckley & Kenilworth says: “I started signing with my eldest when he was 6 weeks old, it was a game changer understanding what his cries were for and they became less and less when he was able to communicate his needs before I could even guess. Before he was even 2, he could sign a sentence when other babies his age were just saying their first words, he had well over 100 signs! It enabled him to communicate with me long before he could talk, creating a strong bond between us and a lot less stress! Being a TinyTalk Teacher is so worthwhile as I know that I make a difference to the lives of my families. The benefit of teaching your baby to sign, to be able to communicate with you from such an early age, is priceless.”

It’s never too early to start understanding each other. Baby classes are suitable from birth to 2 years. For more information go to www.tinytalk.co.uk/beckysquire, or email [email protected].