Hugely popular ‘Gaydon Land Rover Show’ returns for 11th year!
The organisers are expecting a range of Land Rover clubs to attend this year. At the centre of the show will be the Arena where Dave Barker will lead an enthusiastic and knowledgeable team, providing live commentary and inviting owners, restorers, club members and enthusiasts to share their stories behind their treasured vehicles. Trade standswill also be available, selling Land Rover clothing, models, tools and accessories - perfect for enthusiasts and admirers alike!
Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated: “Join us for one of the biggest events of its kind - an exciting weekend dedicated to the legendary Land Rover marque! The show is one of the biggest days in the calendar for Land Rover fans and families and the only show where you will find the number one pre-production Land Rover ‘HUE 166’ or ‘Huey’. It’s a great day out for all the family with a brilliant atmosphere, displays, live music, parades, and club celebrations”.
There will also be live music from vintage singing trio The Barn-Ettes' on the Saturday. The Museum and Collections Centre will also be open where visitors can view the wide range of Land Rovers in the collection. Some of the most historically significant Land Rovers are available to see, not least the first pre-production Land Rover. There are also many Royal Land Rovers and even film stars such as the Defender 110s from Skyfall and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
Camping in the grounds is available on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May in the evenings for those wanting to make a weekend of it in a motorhome, tent, or caravan. Camping is just £26 per pitch per night when booked in advance.
Anyone wishing to park their Land Rover as part of the show displays can do so online for just £12. This includes entry to the show for the driver and one passenger for the weekend. Additional tickets are available to purchase if extra passengers are required. Advance Show tickets cost £17 per adult, £9 per child, £15 per concession, £46 for a family of four and £52 for a family of five.
To find out more information about the show please call 01926 895300 or visit the website at britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/gaydon-land-rover-show