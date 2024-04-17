Hundreds of book lovers flock to University of Warwick for The Big Read

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 200 visitors joined the country’s favourite fictional characters and local authors to celebrate their love of stories in a free celebration of storytelling at the University of Warwick.

Families and guests of all ages gathered at the University of Warwick to be immersed in the world of reading, writing and literature as part of The Big Read – with workshops, read-alongs and interactive activities drawing book lovers from across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held in collaboration with Warwick Arts Centre and Kenilworth Books, saw visitors getting to grips with Harry Potter in multiple languages as well as puppetry and songs inspired by ‘Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book’ by Julia Donaldson.

The Big Read at the University of Warwick

It also featured a host of other interactive sessions allowing guests to try their hand at writing poetry, narrating stories and learning Chinese in 30 minutes, with Kenilworth Books and Coventry Libraries, as well as researchers and students from the university on hand to help visitors indulge in their passion for reading and writing.

Resonate, a programme of events enabling Coventry and Warwickshire communities to access inspiring, educational events on and off campus, hosted the day as it builds up to the University of Warwick’s first Festival of Arts & Culture.

Families will be able to explore culture and creativity from across the world as part of its Festival of Arts & Culture Day Out on Sunday, June 2, with more exciting sessions to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kerry Baker, Associate Director at the Warwick Institute of Engagement, said: “It was brilliant to welcome so many visitors and fantastic partner organisations and authors to The Big Read in an incredibly vibrant celebration of books and storytelling.

“These events are always popular and it was great to see such an appetite from people of all ages in our community wanting to be creative and engage with stories in all sorts of forms.