Hundreds of jigsaws at festival

Over half a million jigsaw pieces have been assembled for an exhibition and sale of jigsaws to raise money for the national children’s charity, Action for Children.

Over the last 4 months members of Dale Street Methodist Church and their friends have been completing the jigsaws and more than 500 completed puzzles will be on display.

The pictures range from landscapes to cartoons and old masters to contemporary images. There are simple puzzles for children and 2,000-piece challenges. The jigsaws will be available for purchase.

The exhibition will be open from 6:30pm to 8pm on Friday 8th November and 9:30am to 3pm on Saturday 9th November at Dale Street Methodist Church, Leamington Spa.

Entry will cost £2.00 with children free and will include a voucher off the purchase of a puzzle. There will be light refreshments available during the day.

The organiser Nigel Hailey said: “This is our 5th event, and it gets bigger every year. There will be a great display of puzzles and we hope to raise a substantial sum of money for Action for Children. It is fantastic to see our community coming together to support those less fortunate than themselves.”

