Hypnotist joins forces with local charities to host Cabaret Fundraising Events

The Poldark Show proudly presents a series of Cabaret Fundraising Events in support of three local charities; the OurJay Foundation, the Myton Hospices and Fred Bennett’s Don’t Look Down Fund, to raise awareness and of course, much needed funds.

The events, which are being held in January and February, are for well-known charities and close to the hearts of many in and around the town.

Awareness of the work that each charity does is as important to them, as the need to continually raise funds.

The first of three Cabaret Fundraising Events

Money from ticket sales, raffle prizes donated by many local businesses and games on the night, will contribute towards the total amount raised, along with the venue hosts and artists reducing their fees.

A full cabaret line up of entertainment includes; magician and mind reader, Angus Baskerville, who will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions.

Followed by live music from local bands Midnight and The Record Covers, who will perform tracks new and old giving the audience enough time to get settled for the event headliner; master stage hypnotist, Poldark, who will literally blow your mind with his ability to amaze and astonish audiences, leaving wonderous thoughts of ‘how does he do that’.

Wrapping up the event, is local award-winning Disc Jockey Rob Facer, bringing the audience onto the dance floor with favourite hits from across the decades.

The Cabaret Fundraising Events continue with shows two and three

The events are hosted by event compere, Henrik Court, who will bring an extra special element of fun and of course, fundraising opportunities through games, raffles and prizes.

Poldark, who has been performing stage hypnotism for over 30 years, said “It’s always been really important to me to support charities and being new to the area, I wanted to support local ones which are close to the hearts of those in the community. All three charities are just that and my team and I are privileged to have been working with Naomi, Louise and Laura to bring these events to life”.

Arnold House in Rugby is the host of the first event on Friday January 26, with the next two events being held at the Draycote Hotel on Friday February 2 and Friday February 9.

Tickets for all three events priced at £25, are being sold through Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/nikki-rollins-75172206613

Get ready for three nights of enticing and entrancing entertainment, like you will have never seen in Rugby and beyond.