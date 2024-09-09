Independent food and drink producers to star as season starts at Warwick Racecourse

Racegoers will have the chance to experience the finest products from independent food and drink producers in Coventry and Warwickshire as the season gets off to a flyer at Warwick Racecourse.

The Grand Season Opener featuring the Coventry & Warwickshire Food and Drink Showcase will raise the curtain on the jump season at Warwick on Tuesday, September 24.

A wide range of exhibitors are set to feature, including a selection of food and drink producers; from distillers, vineyards and breweries, to beekeepers and chocolatiers.

Raceday ticket holders will be able to visit the food and drink showcase free of charge and get the opportunity to buy from some of the best independent producers from across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Warwick Racecourse prepares for The Grand Season Opener

The showcase, which will be held in the Paddock Pavilion, is set to include Blabers Hill Wine Estate, Virtue Creations, Windmill Hill Brewery, The Pinwheel Patisserie, St Maur, Field to Fork, and many more.

Gates open for The Grand Season Opener featuring the C&W Food & Drink Showcase at Warwick Racecourse at 12.20pm

The first race gets underway at 2.20pm. The day will feature seven races, with the Food and Drink Showcase open to racegoers from 1pm to 4pm.

The second race on the day will also be named The Coventry & Warwickshire Food & Drink Showcase Novices’ Hurdle.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Food and Drink Showcase is organised by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), which includes Destination Coventry, Shakespeare’s England, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council.

Paul McMahon, managing director of Destination Coventry and representing Coventry and Warwickshire LVEP, said: “It’s set to be a brilliant day at Warwick Racecourse with the perfect blend of thrilling action on the course and the very best food and drink our region has to offer.

“This is a great opportunity to support independent producers from across Coventry and Warwickshire. Racegoers will be able to speak directly to the artisans, learn about their story, hear their passion and get the chance to purchase their products.”

The Grand Season Opener marks the first of 19 fixtures in the 2024/25 jump season calendar which will be hosted at Warwick Racecourse.

Thomas Williams, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to host the 2024 Coventry & Warwickshire Food & Drink Showcase here at the racecourse.

“The event in 2019 was a tremendous success and provides a unique experience for racegoers on course, along with helping to promote the fantastic local suppliers.”