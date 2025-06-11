Interactive Futures 2025: Warwickshire’s gaming industry takes centre stage at the Midlands’ premier showcase

The vibrant talent and creativity of Warwickshire’s gaming industry will once again be under the spotlight this summer at the Midlands’ largest gaming showcase.

Interactive Futures 2025, the region’s leading free networking and careers event, returns for its sixth year at The Royal Spa Centre, Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14.

Organised by Warwickshire County Council, in partnership with The Game Dev Group and Warwick District Council, the event will highlight the Warwickshire Games Collective, showcasing the region’s exceptional game development talent and services to businesses, students, and gaming enthusiasts from across the UK.

This year’s headline sponsor is Maverick Games, joined by an impressive line-up of supporters including Playground Games, Rebellion, Code Wizards, Super Spline, Fish in a Bottle, and Mastered. Exhibitors such as Digi Monsters and Third Kind Games will also be featured, promising an exciting and diverse showcase.

Panel session at Interactive Futures 2024

The event will feature two days of innovation, insight and inspiration.

Friday 13 June will focus on business and professional development. The day will focus on connecting developers with industry leaders, offering insights into the latest trends, and providing practical advice for creatives looking to break into or grow within the gaming sector. A topical speaker programme will run from 10am to 4pm, featuring exclusive developer talks from Unity and Epic, and covering topics from gameplay design to securing investment.

Saturday 14 June will be dedicated to students, parents, and career changers. The day will offer a unique opportunity to explore careers in gaming and discover the many pathways into this dynamic industry.

Harinder Sangha, COO of Maverick Games, said: "We are delighted to sponsor Interactive Futures and be part of the event again this year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and promote what the Midlands has to offer, showcasing the extraordinary talent in the games industry and the energy and creativity of the local area."

Interactive Futures Expo

Councillor Rob Howard, Leader and portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “Interactive Futures 2025 will be a fantastic event. It is a great opportunity to find out more about the sector and inspire the next group of talented youngsters to join this fast-paced industry.

“Warwickshire has an enviable reputation in the UK gaming sector, and this event is a celebration of the diverse talent and innovation that continues to thrive here.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy at Warwick District Council said: “We’re delighted to once again be supporting this prestigious event for the exciting and rapidly evolving gaming sector. With so much changing within the industry both locally and nationally, there is so much for participants to learn, discuss and share.”

Nathaniel Head, Managing Director for The Game Dev Group concluded: "After having the chance to exhibit with some of our community members last year, showing off their indie games, we are thrilled to be supporting WCC and WDC with running Interactive Futures this year. It is such an incredibly valuable event for the region's games professionals and aspirants, and we can't wait to be a part of it again with everyone in June!"

Get involved

For the latest updates and full programme details, visit www.interactive-futures.com.

Free tickets are available now via the website.

Studios or companies interested in participating can contact [email protected] for more information.