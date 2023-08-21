International Danish lifestyle brand, Søstrene Grene, is coming to Royal Leamington Spa!

Danish homeware retailer, Søstrene Grene, with 275+ stores worldwide, has announced its first opening in Warwickshire, with the exciting concept coming soon to Royal Leamington Spa.

Danish homewares store, Søstrene Grene, is set to open at Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington Spa later this year, as the brand continues its rapid expansion throughout the UK. The official opening date is due to be announced very soon.

The brand’s signature labyrinth store layout and Scandinavian inspired aesthetics will be joining Waterstones, Pandora and Hobbs at Whitehead Court in Royal Priors. Offering a curated collection of Nordic inspired designs in a variety of homewares, including soft furnishings, kitchen products, furniture, gifts, hobby crafts, seasonal decorations and children’s toys including “mini home” products.

The ever-expanding retail chain sets out to enrich everyday life by sharing the Danish notion of ‘hygge’ – a special state of contentment, warmth and belonging that comes from seeking comfort and gratitude in present moments. Whilst the trademark labyrinth layout allows customers to explore the store amongst subdued lighting and the sounds of classical music to enhance the relaxing atmosphere.

Søstrene Grene 50th Anniversary Collection

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, comments: “We are thrilled to be opening very soon in Royal Leamington Spa. We can’t wait to introduce the local community and beyond to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene, as well as the Danish concept of ‘hygge’.”

Les Watkins, Deputy Centre Manager at Royal Priors said: "Sostrene Grene are going to be a fantastic new addition to Royal Priors and Leamington Spa, with such a variety of product ranges for the home. We're very much looking forward to welcoming customers to the new store opening."

The new store will follow a whole host of successful recent openings across the south of England, including Cheltenham, Wandsworth and High Wycombe. UK Joint Venture Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England and Scotland, are looking forward to their next opening.

Norma Jacob comments: “Søstrene Grene is currently undergoing an exciting expansion across the UK and we couldn’t be happier to have a location in the beautiful county of Warwickshire. The store will be a great addition to Royal Priors, enhancing the already impressive retail offering.”