Invitation to celebrate Social Economy Drive Week in Nuneaton

Audience at the Social Economy Drive event last year at Saints Nuneaton.

Mayor, Cllor Bill Hancox and Mayoress, Alderwoman Sheila Hancox, are just two of many people attending an event to celebrate all things social economy, at Saints Nuneaton, for the region’s Social Economy Drive.

The Social Economy Drive is a week-long programme of varied events, bringing together key stakeholders, Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise organisations (VCSE), commissioners, public and private sector and entrepreneurs all that are passionate about ‘growing the regional social economy.’

Coventry & Warwickshire Co-operative Development Agency (CWCDA), a leading organisation in the VCSE sector in Coventry & Warwickshire, hosted two very successful events in 2023 and are pleased to be able to host events again this year.

The two events, one in Nuneaton and the other in Coventry, will bring together expert speakers and guests to inspire, inform, make connections and enjoy meeting representatives showcasing their products and services in the social economy marketplace.

The Warwickshire event takes place on Monday 18th November at Saints Community Cafe and Venue, in Nuneaton. Starting at 10 am and finishing at 12.30 pm, people are encouraged to register for a free ticket and join us for what is set to be another great event!

Mandy Bygrave, Chief Executive Officer for Coventry & Warwickshire CDA, will welcome Mayor, Cllr Bill Hancox, to open the event. Speaker Carol Ingleston, Economic Development officer at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Sam Margrave of Bedworth Civic Hall and local Community Interest Company representatives as speakers, all great supporters of the local social economy in the region.

Guests, speakers and exhibitors will benefit from hearing about the latest social economy funding and support programme news, be inspired by speakers and supporters from across the region, and make valuable new contacts with a facilitated networking activity.

This week-long programme is only a small part of the ongoing support available to the VCSE community by Mandy Bygrave and the team at CWCDA and complimentary agencies such as Community And Voluntary Action (CAVA).

For more information about the support available for the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise sector in Warwickshire, contact Coventry & Warwickshire Co-operative Development Agency (CWCDA) on 02476 633911 or via [email protected]