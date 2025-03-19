It’s all about the ‘Egg’ at Stratford Butterfly Farm this Easter

It’s all about the ‘Egg’ at Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm during the Easter holidays from 10– 27 April!

Visitors can discover freshly laid eggs from tropical Butterflies and see the Caterpillars that have hatched out of them and the Pupae they turn into. Some lucky visitors may even see a butterfly hatch from its pupa within the Emerging Case!

Visitors can also discover the fascinating connection that Stratford Butterfly Farm has to the rainforests of Belize and the ancient Maya civilization. Their artefacts have been replicated and are on display throughout the Butterfly Farm. The Maya were skilled at growing crops such as maize, chili pepper, beans and squash. They also discovered the cacao pod giving us the delights of chocolate! Visitors can spot a couple of Cocao trees growing in the Flight Area.

Another delight to see are the Roul-Roul Partridge chicks which have started to hatch and are now taking a stroll with their parents in the Flight Area! This small partridge originates from lowland rainforests in south Burma, south Thailand, Malaysia, Sumatra and Borneo where it lives singly or in pairs. Occasionally it may be found in larger groups of up to 15. It feeds on fruit, seeds and invertebrates such as beetles, wood ants and snails.

Stratford Butterfly Farm is also inviting visitors to discover the fascinating world of Bees on Wednesday 18 April from 10am – 3pm in the Discovery Zone. Matthew Ingram, a beekeeper from Holt Hall Apiary, along with his bees, will be teaching visitors all about these wonderful pollinators and how to interact with them. Holt Hall Apiary is a small independent Bee Farm in Staffordshire with over 140 hives.

During the Easter holidays the Education Team will once more be hosting the popular Meet the Mini-Beast, Butterfly Life Cycle, Beetle and Pupae demonstrations. These will take place daily in the Discovery Zone at 11:00am except Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said “Visitors can see the entire life cycle of a butterfly - the egg, the caterpillar, the chrysalis and finally the adult emerge which is fascinating to watch. Come and discover the Maya and their links to chocolate which of course is a delicious Easter treat! With our cute Partridge chicks and Meet the Mini-beast handling sessions, we have plenty for everyone to enjoy this Easter!”

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6:00pm, last entry 5.30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information including purchasing gift vouchers, admission prices and group rates, please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.