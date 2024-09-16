It’s almost time for South Warwickshire Literary Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 21 September | 9.45am-5.40pm | Victoria House, Leamington Spa

This year's edition of the South Warwickshire Literary Festival is almost here, and just a handful of tickets remain.

The ‘little festival with a big heart’ takes place on Saturday 21 September at Victoria House in Leamington, and features a programme jam-packed full of talks, interviews and workshops aimed at writers and people who love writing.

After a summer spent touring a variety of shows and events to spread the word, the volunteer Festival organising committee is now honing in on the big day itself, which promises to be fantastic.

Jacci Gooding, Director of South Warwickshire Literary Festival

Festival Director Jacci Gooding said: “It seems unreal that this year’s Festival is almost here, but I’m thrilled at the programme we have to offer and can’t wait to meet everyone and get stuck in. If you’ve been waiting to get your tickets don’t wait much longer - there are only a few left and a number of the workshops are already fully-booked too!”

As well as the full programme for the day, there will also be a performance from the Warwickshire Young Poet Laureate, and an open mic at lunchtime where anyone can take to the stage and read some of their work. The festival is also proud to host the SWLF Creative Writing Competition winners and runners-up, who will be reading their winning entries at the festival

Not only that, 20 local authors will be selling and signing copies of their work for anyone who might wish to buy it and support them.

The full programme, plus links to buy tickets can be found at: www.southwarwickshireliteraryfestival.com/.

South Warwickshire Literary Festival takes place on Saturday 21 September from 9.45am-5.40pm at Victoria House, Leamington Spa, CV32 4PT.