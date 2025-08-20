Jaguars at Gaydon to celebrate 50 years of the ‘Jaguar XJS’

This year ‘Jaguars at Gaydon’ will celebrate 50 years of the Jaguar XJS when it takes place at the British Motor Museum on Sunday, September 21.

The event, which is a friendly and informal gathering for Jaguar fans, is not restricted to members of Jaguar clubs, or Jaguar owners. Now in its sixth year, this special show is organised in partnership between the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT) and the British Motor Museum.

This year the show is proud to be partnering once again with the Jaguar Drivers Club to host the Champion of Champions Concours. Hundreds of Jaguar and Daimler enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to witness the ultimate Concours. The cars will arrive on Saturday, September 20, and will be stored in the Collections Centre. Judging will be held on the morning of the event, with the winners announced at 2pm.

For the first time at this event a limited number of visitors can gain access to the Jaguar Land Rover test track at Gaydon for some chaperoned laps (additional fees will apply). Visitors can choose to participate in their own vehicles or as passengers in several very special cars from the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust collection.

Visitors can also see more JDHT exhibits in the Collections Centre, including a few rarely seen variants on display, along with cars within the dedicated Jaguar Zone inside the Main Museum building.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated: “Even if you don't own a Jaguar yourself, this is a great opportunity to check out all the big cats that we will have on display at this friendly and informal gathering! Whether you’re a member of one of the Clubs or not, you’re welcome to come along and help us celebrate this key anniversary of the Jaguar XJS!”

Vehicle display is just £12, which includes entry to display a vehicle and admission for the driver. Show tickets cost £17 per adult, £9 per child, £15 per concession and £46 for a family of 4. All tickets must be pre-booked and include entry to the Museum and the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Collection.

For more information about the ‘Jaguars at Gaydon’ Show, please call 01926 895300, or visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/jaguars-at-gaydon