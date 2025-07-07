Jaide's Stage Studios 25th anniversary showcase

Primary Acro

'Legacy' 25 years of dance

Takes place at the Macready Theatre, Rugby, on Saturday 12th July at 1pm & also 5.30pm.

This showcase is particularly special to Jaide, who is the Principal & CEO of the school, as many of the routines being performed have been especially selected from a previous showcase from over the last 25 years!

The students have been rehearsing since the beginning of March and have a range of subjects to perform from ballet and tap to acrobatics and lyrical as well as two brand new subjects that were introduced over the last year- contemporary and commercial.

Some of the students are as young as just 4 years old and many of the students are performing for the very first time!