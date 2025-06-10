Join a river blessing ceremony, visit a solar farm and get composting in Warwickshire for Great Big Green Week

Activities for all ages, from a river blessing by a Druid to a surplus food feast, are happening across Warwickshire for Great Big Green Week – the UK’s biggest celebration of action to tackle climate change and protect nature, and a showcase for the creative energy of local communities.

There are over 50 events to choose from in Stratford-upon-Avon and district alone, which is hosting a Local Green Week jointly co-ordinated by Net Zero Stratford, Shipston Great Big Green Week and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Stratford’s programme launched on Saturday 7th June with a Community Day at New Place, the site of Shakespeare’s final home, with stalls for charities, arts and crafts and community organisations, and music with an Elizabethan cadence from five-piece folk band Boe Jigge. Younger visitors were invited to decorate and add wishes to animal puppets made from cardboard, for the UK leg of epic climate change awareness-raising public art project, The Herds.

There were stalls for Norah’s Ark – a community theatre production to take place in Stratford next year, telling the story of the Flood from the perspective of Noah’s wife – and for creative movement River Hope, which holds ceremonies with water and takes practical action to restore river catchments and their ecosystems.

Clare Hassall and Shelley Faulkner of environmental network Rubbish Friends

In line with this year’s Great Big Green Week theme of people and communities collectively swapping to more sustainable options, Stratford’s organisers have identified six “swaps for a sweeter life” – including swapping anxiety for action, tailbacks for trains, and roads for rambles.

Paula Belcher of Stratford Wildlife Friends, who with husband Chris has rewilded a patch of land along old railway line Summerton Way, attracting an abundance of wildlife and flowers, said the fair had a great atmosphere, drawing “passionate” visitors. "We all like being out in nature, we all want to do our bit for biodiversity,” she said.

Across the town, she added, “there are little pockets people don't always know about – so many green spaces to enjoy”. A Dawn Chorus walk starting at 4am on Sunday 8th June with Stratford Wildlife Friends chair and bird expert Bill Wright attracted 15 people. “I’m not mad about getting up at 3.15am, but know I won’t regret it,” said Chris Belcher.

Shelley Faulkner, involved in local litter-picking group Rubbish Friends since 2021, appealed to more residents to use the district council’s App to report flytipping, litter and dog waste. Fellow volunteer Clare Hassall believes one of the benefits of the group is reassurance to those trying to tackle littering that they aren’t alone.

Chris and Paula Belcher, and Bill Wright of Stratford Wildlife Friends

At Stratford Town Trust’s Repair Café at the Methodist Church, Andy Jepson, who was safety-testing electrical items, said he became a volunteer repairer because “that was the way I was brought up. My dad was a firm believer in repairing things; my grandfather was a builder and taught me to use hand tools and screwdrivers”.

Volunteer Robert House had worked in the electrical trade but got “further and further away from the technical side – it’s nice to get hands on with tools and feel you’re making a difference”. He suggested that if people were shown pictures of rubbish dumps and the amount that is thrown away, it might encourage them to be less wasteful.

Events in Stratford and across the county during Great Big Green Week include:

Tuesday 10th June

Puppet-maker Pippa Church of Flawed Mandrake Theatre, Coventry, and members of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust Team

The Remedies of our Wild Plants

Meet 10.30am at The Green, top of Blue Cap Road, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6TQ

Join medical herbalist Katie Beswick for a walk on the Welcombe Hills to discover the amazing remedial properties of plant species

Janet Hall promoting Norah's Ark, an upcoming community theatre production based on medieval mystery plays

Mini Explorers and Mini Makers, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum

1.30pm and 2.30pm, Little Elborow St, Rugby CV21 3BZ

Fun-filled sessions where 2-5 year olds explore through play and messy art creations

Wednesday 11th June

Demonstration of Textile Crafts by the Stratford-upon-Avon Guild of Weavers, Spinners & Dyers

11am - 1:30pm The Welcome Space, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6BB

Discover the beauty of spinning, weaving, and braiding with live demonstrations, celebrating eco-conscious techniques

https://www.stratfordclimate.org/event/demonstration-of-textile-crafts-great-big-green-week-2025/

Exploring Sustainable Theatre-making, ahead of 2026 community play Norah’s Ark

6.30-8pm The Guild Chapel, Chapel Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6EP

Join the RSC’s Elizabeth Freestone, director of 2023 production of The Tempest, to discuss what goes into creating a sustainable theatre production https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/stratfordtowntrust/norahs_ark_at_the_guild_chapel_exploring_sustainable_theatre_making

Thursday 12th June

Play Rangers Go Green

5.30-7pm Dunchurch Community Library, The Green, Dunchurch, Rugby CV22 6PA

Green Week activities including making recycled paper, exploring rainwater funnels, welly wanging and team building games

https://www.facebook.com/RugbyBoroughCouncil/photos/play-rangers-go-green-the-play-rangers-are-bringing-the-fun-to-dunchurch-on-thur/1106366104854566/?_rdr

Become a Young Forester and Get Your Green On!

4-7pm Middle Spernal, Spernal Lane, nr. Great Alne, B49 6JE

Free event for young people aged 12-18 to get hands on, gain valuable work experience and forge new friendships in the beautiful Heart of England Forest. Activities including seed collection and orienteering

https://www.facebook.com/events/1820403188816352

Friday 13th June

Composting at home, with Warwickshire Waste Partnership

10.30am-12pm 12 Henley St, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6PZ

Ask all your composting questions. Find out how to make a fabulously rich soil conditioner from food and garden waste

https://www.stratfordclimate.org/event/composting-at-home-great-big-green-week-2025/

Visit a solar farm

Tours at 2.30pm and 3.30pm, Heart of England Community Energy Solar Farm, two miles from Stratford-upon-Avon - directions on booking

Tour this unique 60,000 panel solar farm owned by a not-for-profit and learn how the land is managed to promote biodiversity

https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/janet/heart_of_england_community_energy_solar_farm_tour

Net Zero Stratford Community Kitchen

5-6.30pm, Ken Kennett Centre, Justin’s Avenue, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 0DA

A three-course meal made from surplus supermarket food that would otherwise go to waste. Free, but donations welcome

https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/janet/community_kitchen

Saturday 14th June

Bee Wild

11am-4pm, Hill Close Gardens, Bread and Meat Cl, Warwick CV34 6HF

Event by Bee Friendly Warwick showcasing local wildlife groups and offering advice on how to help wild species. Demonstrations on weaving and woodworking, insect search, kids’ activities and crafts, gift stalls. Poetry and music. Free for under-18s

Sustainable fashion with Vivien Walden

2-4pm, St Edmund’s Church, Shipston-under-Stour CV36 4AP

Exhibition and discussion for all ages about clothes recycling – come wearing charity shop or recycled clothing

Kenilworth Litterpicking at Kenilworth Lions Grand Show

12.30-4pm, Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, CV8 1BP

Recycle for Kenilworth is holding a litter pick around Abbey Fields, and a brand audit to identify and take action on the biggest polluters

Stratford Rides bike ride

Meeting 2pm at the front of the RSC, Bancroft Gardens, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6AT

A family-friendly 5 mile ride along the new Warwick Road walking & cycling route and around the Fisherman’s Car Park nature reserve

Home energy saving: practical solutions for home retrofit

2pm, The Home Guard Club, Tiddington C37 7FA

Expert advice from Gracie Gibbons on how to reduce the energy you use in your home and make it more comfortable to live in

Sunday 15th June

River Day

10am-12pm, Bottom of Bridge Car Park, Shipston-under-Stour CV36 4AW

River Blessing of river Stour by Shipston’s local Druid, followed by music and other activities

Wild Forage Walk

Meet 2pm outside Little Bird Soaps shop in Shipston, CV36 4AP

Free walk in Shipston led by Katie Beswick: be surprised at the number of wild plants that are beneficial to us and learn to recognise them