Join Rugby Rococo Players for the Opening Concert of the 2023/2024 Season
The programme opens with the genius of Mozart's masterful Overture to Don Giovanni. This energetic and complex orchestral composition bursts with dramatic themes that foreshadow the dark comedy and passion to come in Mozart's iconic opera buffa. From the commanding chords of the opening to the frenetic finale, Mozart’s brilliant orchestration and innovative harmonies shine.
Johann Hummel's Trumpet Concerto in E major is a three-movement showcase of melodic brilliance and technical virtuosity. The lively first movement features cascading arpeggios and joyful melodies traded between soloist and orchestra. A serene Romanza follows, with the trumpet spinning out a long-breathed lyrical theme over pizzicato strings. The finale bursts with irrepressible energy, the trumpet revelling in fast scales and articulated passages over buzzing string accompaniment. Hearing the soaring sounds of local trumpeter Christopher Gibson is sure to be a sublime experience. This talented young musician, a scholar at Warwick School and a student at the renowned Junior Guildhall School of Music, brings brilliance and musical sensitivity well beyond his years.
Evoking an elegant royal procession, the Pavane by Gabriel Faure exudes refined grace. The gently flowing rhythm conjures images of stately dancers in lavish costumes. Fauré’s masterful orchestration relies on subtle tone colours, like the interweaving woodwind melodies over velvety string accompaniment. The middle section builds drama through a key change and climactic horns before falling back into the procession’s reserved dignity. This serene, nostalgic work is quintessential Fauré,
Our last piece is Anton Eberl's Symphony in E-flat major brims which with optimism and charm. The opening Allegro begins with a bouncing melody in the winds before the strings take up a lively, syncopated theme. A graceful Andante follows, with a singing legato string melody over a pulsing accompaniment. Eberl then changes gears with a brisk, witty Minuet and Trio. The symphony concludes in exhilaration with a brisk Presto finale, where Eberl's melodic gift is on full display in a high-spirited movement that rushes to an exciting finish. Overflowing with lyricism, dynamism and melodic invention, this overlooked work is immensely enjoyable.
Tickets are available at the door and are £10 for adults and £2 for children.