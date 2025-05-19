Join the fun at Coventry Myton Hospice’s Summer Fayre
Organised and run by the amazing Coventry Myton Support Group, the Summer Fayre will feature a variety of stalls, games, delicious hot food and refreshments, as well as special performances from the Myton Choir and a talented local dance school. It’s an ideal opportunity to enjoy a day out with the family, find some great bargains, and support a cause that makes a real difference in the local community.
Claire McDowell, Coventry Fundraising and Front of House Lead at The Myton Hospices, said:
“Our Summer Fayre is always a special event, bringing the community together in support of our local hospice. It’s a joy to see families enjoy the day while helping make a real difference. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helps make this happen, including our Coventry Support Group.”
Entry and parking are free, though donations are warmly welcomed to support Myton’s vital work. The Myton Hospices is a charity, not the NHS, and they have to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to their patients and their loved ones.
The Summer Fayre promises to be a wonderful event, with something for everyone. The Myton Hospices is looking forward to seeing the local community come together to enjoy the day and help raise funds for this essential cause.