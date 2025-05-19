Join the fun at Coventry Myton Hospice’s Summer Fayre

Coventry Myton Hospice is excited to announce its annual Summer Fayre, taking place on Saturday 14th June from 10.30am to 1pm. The event promises a day full of family-friendly fun, entertainment, and a chance to support your local hospice.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised and run by the amazing Coventry Myton Support Group, the Summer Fayre will feature a variety of stalls, games, delicious hot food and refreshments, as well as special performances from the Myton Choir and a talented local dance school. It’s an ideal opportunity to enjoy a day out with the family, find some great bargains, and support a cause that makes a real difference in the local community.

Claire McDowell, Coventry Fundraising and Front of House Lead at The Myton Hospices, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Summer Fayre is always a special event, bringing the community together in support of our local hospice. It’s a joy to see families enjoy the day while helping make a real difference. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helps make this happen, including our Coventry Support Group.”

The Myton Hospices - Coventry Summer Fayre

Entry and parking are free, though donations are warmly welcomed to support Myton’s vital work. The Myton Hospices is a charity, not the NHS, and they have to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to their patients and their loved ones.

The Summer Fayre promises to be a wonderful event, with something for everyone. The Myton Hospices is looking forward to seeing the local community come together to enjoy the day and help raise funds for this essential cause.