Join The Myton Hospices for their annual Golf Day and support your local hospice
Making sure all golfers are well-fuelled as they make their way around the challenging but gorgeous Welcombe course, every team will get a stone-baked pizza from the kind folks at Dough & Brew halfway through their round. Engine Inn will also be there with a Beer Buggy for a complimentary beer for each player.
Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, supporters and the Welcombe Golf Course, Myton are able to offer an amazing price for a team of four of only £400. Mixed teams are welcome, with a maximum handicap of 28 for men and 36 for women. 20 golf buggies are available and can be booked directly with the golf club ahead of time or on the day on a first come, first served basis.
Meganne Gill-Swift, Events and Campaigns Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said “Our annual Golf Day is always a wonderful occasion and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the beautiful Welcombe Golf Course. This year, we face our greatest fundraising challenge yet and rely on the support of our local community. We are a charity and we need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue providing our services free of charge to people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire. Taking part in this year’s Golf Day will ensure we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and in the future.”
For any individuals, organisations or companies wanting to support Myton, there are still some sponsorship opportunities - £250 will put your name on every scorecard, and several hole sponsorships are available at just £200.
The Myton Hospices look forward to seeing you at what is bound to be an unforgettable day of golf, food, drink and friendship. Find out more and sign up online www.mytonhospice.org/Golf
