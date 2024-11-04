Join The Myton Hospices for their Coventry Myton Hospice Christmas Fayre on Saturday 7th December as they celebrate 15 years of patient care

Join Myton on Saturday 7th December from 10:30am to 1:00pm for heaps of festive fun and support your local hospice. It will be 15 years to the day since they admitted their first patient at Coventry Myton Hospice.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be festive stalls with gifts, hampers and toiletries, fun games for all the family to enjoy, lovely refreshments and delicious food! Their very own Myton Choir will be performing festive favourites, a local dance school will be showcasing their talents, plus other amazing entertainment not to miss! Try your luck at the gift tombola and even meet the main man himself! Father Christmas will be there to greet everyone and wish you a merry Christmas!

Claire McDowell, Coventry Fundraising and Front of House Lead, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so excited to be holding our Christmas Fayre again this year on the 15th anniversary of our first patient at Coventry Myton Hospice. Organised and run by our amazing Coventry Support Group, the day is set to be full of festive cheer whilst raising vital funds! We have recently launched our Urgent Appeal to raise £240,000, so more people in Coventry and Warwickshire can access a Hospice Bed when they need it. Our local community’s support is crucial in helping us reach as many people as possible living with a life-limiting illness. So come along on Saturday 7th December to grab some Christmas bargains, meet Father Christmas, and support your local hospice.”

The Myton Hospices - Coventry Christmas Fayre

Myton are still seeking fabulous prizes for the raffle. The team would love a TV or games console as the grand prize, along with bottles, toiletries and small gifts for other lovely prizes. If you or someone you know can help, please contact Claire McDowell, Coventry Fundraising and Front of House Lead at The Myton Hospices, on 02476841908 or [email protected]

Everyone is welcome and there is free parking – so come along and spread some Christmas cheer! Find out more at www.mytonhospice.org/fayre