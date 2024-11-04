Join the next Tree House session this weekend

The next edition of one of Kenilworth’s most iconic open mic nights takes place this weekend at the Tree House book shop.

This Saturday, 9 November, is this month’s instalment of the Tree House sessions, a free open mic event for musicians, poets, spoken word artists, and any other type of raconteur.

Anyone is welcome to join the event – either as a performer or as an audience member. The sessions are free to attend, but donations to the book shop during the evening are encouraged, either by leaving a few coins in the pot or – even better – through buying a book!

Performers can sign up on the night and all attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks, snacks and enthusiasm for local art!

Poetry, spoken word, music and more are all welcome!

New host and Kenilworth author Dave Musson said: “I’m very excited that another Tree House session has come around. Last month, we had a packed bill of music, poems, and even a social experiment! It just went to show that you never know what these evenings will throw up, and the only way to find out is to come along!”

The Tree House sessions take place on the second Saturday of the month at the Tree House bookshop, 4 The Square, Kenilworth. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.