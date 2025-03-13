Keep the whole family entertained this Easter at Ninja Warrior UK

Visit Ninja Warrior UK this Easter for an action-packed holiday and refuel with their Kids Eat Free offer.

With the two-week Easter holidays fast approaching, parents everywhere are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained. Ninja Warrior UK Walsall has the perfect solution for an action-packed day of jumping, climbing, and swinging through exhilarating challenges. Combining fun, fitness, and friendly competition, it’s the ultimate family adventure this Easter.

Inspired by the hit ITV show Ninja Warrior UK Walsall features a thrilling obstacle course and an inflatable park with zones designed for all ages and abilities. From the infamous Warped Wall to the Flying Squirrel and Spider Wall, there’s plenty of action for both kids and adults.

From Saturday 5th April to Sunday 27th April 2025, families can enjoy a free Kids Box meal with every session booked using the code KIDSEASTER. Choose from pizza, chicken nuggets, or a hot dog, served with chips and a drink. The perfect way to refuel after conquering the course!

Josh Cheevers, General Manager at Ninja Warrior UK Walsall, said: "This Easter is all about family time. A fun-filled day of activity awaits at Ninja Warrior UK Walsall, with our Kids Eat Free offer to help everyone recharge and refuel after taking on the course.”

This Easter, bring the whole family to Ninja Warrior UK Walsall for an action-packed day out. To book your session, visit https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/walsall/

