KENFEST Calling, Battle Of The Bands - Heat 2

The quality of acts has been outstanding so far and Heat 2 did not disappoint.

Our 2 Semifinalists from Heat 2 are;

Winner, 16 year old, Macy O, who played a mix of originals and covers and opened with the huge Adele song "Easy On Me". As I looked at the crowds reaction all I could see were mouths wide open as Macy mesmerized the audience with her beautiful tones and impressive vocal range. You may have seen Macy O on The Voice a few years ago and that star quality really shines through as the audience vote was unanimous to crown Macy the winner on the night.

Macy O

Supersonic Fuzz Gun were our Runners Up and opening act for the night. An originals band with a great sound and personality on stage, similar to that of The Arctic Monkeys. Fin was a true rockstar fronting the band whilst Alex was solid behind the drums and Lucy providing some slick bass lines giving these guys 2nd place.

There was stiff competition from the other 3 acts.

The Bad Charm from Leamington Spa, who all met at university and were a last minute addition to the competition, great energy on stage and talented musicians.

Andras Droppa, a true guitar hero and a guy that knows how to work the crowd. With an incredibley gifted rhythm section completing his line up, really got the crowd up for it and singing his original songs back to him.

BaYkA

BaYkA the heaviest band of the competition so far and musical geniuses, played their first gig as a band, showcasing the songs from an album played and produced by front man Ad Baker. Definitely ones to watch for in the future.