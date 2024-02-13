Register
BREAKING

KENFEST Calling, Battle Of The Bands - Heat 2

Over 40 bands applied to win a chance to play at KENFEST 2024 and also win a day in the studio with the legendary John Rivers. The KENFEST team went through every application and whittled it down to their final 20 to compete in the live heats that are taking place throughout February. 2 bands from each heat will go through to the Semi Finals, being held at The Coventry Rugby Club on 15th & 16th March, before The Final on 29th March at the prestigious HMV Empire
By Craig ShiltonContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The quality of acts has been outstanding so far and Heat 2 did not disappoint.

Our 2 Semifinalists from Heat 2 are;

Winner, 16 year old, Macy O, who played a mix of originals and covers and opened with the huge Adele song "Easy On Me". As I looked at the crowds reaction all I could see were mouths wide open as Macy mesmerized the audience with her beautiful tones and impressive vocal range. You may have seen Macy O on The Voice a few years ago and that star quality really shines through as the audience vote was unanimous to crown Macy the winner on the night.

Macy O Macy O
Macy O
Most Popular

Supersonic Fuzz Gun were our Runners Up and opening act for the night. An originals band with a great sound and personality on stage, similar to that of The Arctic Monkeys. Fin was a true rockstar fronting the band whilst Alex was solid behind the drums and Lucy providing some slick bass lines giving these guys 2nd place.

There was stiff competition from the other 3 acts.

The Bad Charm from Leamington Spa, who all met at university and were a last minute addition to the competition, great energy on stage and talented musicians.

Andras Droppa, a true guitar hero and a guy that knows how to work the crowd. With an incredibley gifted rhythm section completing his line up, really got the crowd up for it and singing his original songs back to him.

BaYkABaYkA
BaYkA

BaYkA the heaviest band of the competition so far and musical geniuses, played their first gig as a band, showcasing the songs from an album played and produced by front man Ad Baker. Definitely ones to watch for in the future.

Heat 3 will be at Kenilworth Sports and Social Club on 16th February. Get your tickets though the KENFEST website https://kenfest.co.uk/kenfestcalling/