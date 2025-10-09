Kenilworth Event Services brings top folk talent to the town this October

L-R: Tom Kitching, James Kerry, Danny Tonks

Live music returns to Kenilworth in vibrant style this autumn, as Kenilworth Event Services continues its mission to promote outstanding live performances in intimate local venues.

On Saturday, 11th October, the Copper House Club hosts The James Kerry Trio, presenting their new show Tributaries — a flowing mix of traditional tunes and original compositions. The trio features James Kerry on melodeon, Tom Kitching on fiddle and mandolin, and Danny Tonks on guitar. Known for their rich musical chemistry and deep passion for traditional music, the group has been captivating audiences across the UK and Europe with their intricate arrangements and uplifting performances.

Following this event, Kenilworth Event Services will also promote Helen Gentile and Lewis Wood on Wednesday 29th October, showcasing another exceptional evening of live folk music from two of the scene’s most talented performers.

Both concerts form part of a growing calendar of live music supported by Kenilworth Event Services, which aims to bring quality performances to audiences in the region while supporting touring artists and independent venues.

Tickets and further information are available at www.jameskerrymusic.com and through Kenilworth Event Services at https://buytickets.at/kenilwortheventservicesltd/1872527