Knights riding into Kenilworth Castle for the summer holidays

English Heritage is bringing back its Legendary Joust event to Kenilworth Castle this month

On the 20 and 21 July 2024, the historic sport of jousting will be returning to Kenilworth Castle. The Legendary Joust will transport visitors back in time on their visit to the medieval fortress and Elizabethan palace, which was once the site of one of the most formidable sieges in English history,

The exhilarating spectacle will see four knights and their magnificent horses clash in a test of bravery and skill. Each rider represents a character from myth or legend, including the famous Sir Lancelot, who will be vying for the adoration of the crowds.

In each round, two knights will ride towards each other, armed with lances in their right hand which go across their body and over their horse’s head, aiming strike their opponent’s left side. Separating the riders will be a ‘tilt’ or barrier running down the grounds of the castle.

Knights try to unseat their opponent during the joust

Throughout the day, there will also be squire training and archery for children in the grounds, plus medieval music to listen to and a fire-breathing Jester to awe at.

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage said: “Jousts were the ultimate test of a knight’s prowess and courage and kept their skills sharp for times of war. There were also prizes to be had and more points were awarded for unseating an opponent, though nowadays our performers stay safely on their horse and only compete for the biggest cheers from the crowd. We’re looking forward to hosting this fantastic event again in 2024.”

The high-stakes medieval action will continue after the Legendary Joust in a Knights’ Tournament at the castle over the August bank holiday. In between these blockbuster weekends, visitors can also to travel back in time during Hands on Historyeventson selected dates between 6 July and 1 September. From sword school and storytelling to junior jousting there will be plenty to keep families entertained and learning what life was like for Kenilworth Castle’s past inhabitants.

Prices for the Legendary Joust start from £21 for Adults or £3.50 for Adults who are English Heritage members. You can save 15% on the price of tickets by booking online in advance.