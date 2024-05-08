KTSCC Croquet Open Day 26 May at Crackley Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Croquet Association(CA) has announced 18 - 28th May as National Croquet Week for 2024. This year, the CA are partnering with the charity Dementia Carers

National Croquet Week presents a great opportunity to showcase the sport to the general public around the UK.

Nationally the events comprise a mix of inter county club competitions and public open days all of which are run by individual Croquet clubs.

Sport for all ages in the Kenilworth countryside

To help mark this occasion KTSCC at Crackley Lane are holding a Public Open Day.

All ages are welcome.

No experience is necessary.

All playing equipment will be provided.

Please wear flat soled footwear when playing

Come and try our sport in the countryside on the outskirts of Kenilworth.

Date: Sunday 26th May, 12 noon to 4pm.

Any enquiries please email:- [email protected].

Location – Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club, Crackley Lane, Kenilworth CV8 2Js.