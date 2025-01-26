Last call for artists to take part in 2025 Warwickshire Summer Art Weeks

Artist Penny Farley in her ceramics studio

This year’s Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Art Weeks will take place from 21st June to 6th July. Amateur and professional artists are invited to open their homes and studios in the area’s BIGGEST free annual art event. Find out more on the website at www.warwickshireopenstudios.org

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists across Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to join this year’s Summer Art Weeks from Warwickshire Open Studios.

The festival of art will take place from Saturday 21st June to Sunday 6th July 2025 and is designed to connect amateur and professional artists with local art lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work includes paintings, photography, installations, ceramics, glassware, stoneware, jewellery, drawings, printmaking, textiles and metalwork. Artists can show their work at a place of their choosing - at home, in a studio, workshop or garden. The event also gives artists complete flexibility about when they choose to be open during the fortnight.

The deadline for entry is 31st January. Prospective artists can find out more on the website at www.warwickshreopenstudios.org