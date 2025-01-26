Last call for artists to take part in 2025 Warwickshire Summer Art Weeks
Artists across Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to join this year’s Summer Art Weeks from Warwickshire Open Studios.
The festival of art will take place from Saturday 21st June to Sunday 6th July 2025 and is designed to connect amateur and professional artists with local art lovers.
Work includes paintings, photography, installations, ceramics, glassware, stoneware, jewellery, drawings, printmaking, textiles and metalwork. Artists can show their work at a place of their choosing - at home, in a studio, workshop or garden. The event also gives artists complete flexibility about when they choose to be open during the fortnight.
The deadline for entry is 31st January. Prospective artists can find out more on the website at www.warwickshreopenstudios.org